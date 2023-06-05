'You ask them anything, they will pass the blame': Rahul Gandhi slams Indian government over triple train tragedy

The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led government over the Odisha triple train accident, claiming that the only ideology that it espouses is to make excuses, not accept the reality.
The horrific collision and derailment, involving two passenger trains and a goods train, claimed the lives of 275 passengers and left over 1,000 injured.
Addressing the Indian diaspora in New York as part of his ongoing visit to the US, Rahul on Monday said that in the wake of a similar train tragedy when the Congress was in power at the Centre, the then minister in charge of the railways had owned moral responsibility and resigned.
"I remember a train accident when the Congress party was in power. The Congress did not say that the train crashed because of the fault of the British. The Congress minister (in charge of the Railways ministry at the time) said, 'It's my responsibility and I'm resigning'. So, this is the problem we have back home: we make excuses and do not accept the reality," the Congress leader said.
Rahul claimed further that the BJP had the habit of not owning up to their mistakes and shifting blame, instead, to the Congress when questioned.
"You ask them (BJP) anything; they will look back and pass the blame. Ask them how the Odisha train accident happened. They will talk about what the Congress did 50 years ago," the Congress leader added.
The triple train accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha.
ALSO READ:
The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
A deal finalising the joint production to be inked during Biden's visit this month
Dan Evans: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with unidentified objects
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Top wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests
The Republican Senator says he will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom