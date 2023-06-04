India train crash: Railway safety commission to hold enquiry tomorrow

The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
The Commissioner of Railway Safety of the South Eastern Circle will hold an enquiry on Monday and Tuesday morning at 9am in the South Institute of Kharagpur into the Balasore train accident that left 275 dead and over 1,000 injured.
According to a press statement from the Indian Railways, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) will hold a statutory enquiry in connection with the derailment of 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandal Express and 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express at Bahanaga Bazar station near Balasore.
Rail users, local public and other bodies may be present at the given time and place and may depose before the commission, regarding any information related to the accident, added the statement.
The three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station led to 17 coaches being derailed and severely damaged leading to the loss of at least 275 lives.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the train accident occurred due to a change in 'electronic interlocking', a signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks.
Later in the day, Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development of the Railway Board said that according to preliminary findings, there was some issue with signalling which may have led to the accident.
"We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h," she said.
ALSO READ:
The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
A deal finalising the joint production to be inked during Biden's visit this month
Dan Evans: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with unidentified objects
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Top wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests
The Republican Senator says he will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom