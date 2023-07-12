Watch: Man drives car through pedestrian bridge in viral video, nabbed

He lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports
Kuwaiti authorities have taken legal measures against a motorist and impounded his vehicle after he was caught trying to drive over a pedestrian bridge.
The traffic and operations department swung into action immediately after a video clip went viral on social media platforms showing the driver climbing over a pedestrian bridge.
The department said that the motorist was not just risking and endangering his life but also that of the others and was posing a danger to other road users.
The Ministry of Interior extended its thanks and appreciation to the citizen who reported the incident to the authorities.
