Watch: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill stops performance after hearing 'Azaan' call, wins hearts online

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 7:59 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:26 PM

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill was at an awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday evening when a surprising thing happened, much to the awe of a stunned crowd: she heard an 'Azaan' call (call to prayer), and immediately stopped her singing performance.

After winning the award for or Lokmat Digital Personality of Year, Gill was invited on stage by host Siddarth Kannan and asked to sing a song. "Your fans are waiting eagerly for you to sing", the host quipped. "I have requests saying people won't eat unless Shehnaaz sings."

The singer-actress was about to oblige when she heard the call to prayer, and stopped immediately, standing still and bowing her head in respect. It was only once the call was complete that Gill resumed singing.

The video is currently going viral on social media, with fans across the internet – particularly those from the Muslim community – flooding comment sections applauding the Bigg Boss finalist for her respectful gesture.

"This is the purity of [a] good soul, considerate to others and their beliefs", tweeted one fan. "Shehnaaz, I have only one heart, how many times are you going to win it?"

"That's so sweet", wrote another user. "No matter which religion she belongs [to], respecting other religions is above all. Hats off to you girl."

