Watch: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record for most selfies

Age-old tradition is pitted against activists in a very British clash of classes
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has broken the Guinness World Record for taking the most number of selfies. The actor clicked 184 self-portraits in 3 minutes on Wednesday to break the existing record of 180 selfies.
The actor beat American James Smith's 2018 record of 168 selfies. Before Smith, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of his movie 'San Andreas' in London in 2015.
Akshay, who created the record during the promo of his upcoming film, 'Selfiee', credited his fans on social media for achieving this goal.
“Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes :) Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday. @trzyinnovationz,” Akshay wrote on his social media post.
'Selfiee' is set to release in cinemas on February 24 and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in primary roles.
Age-old tradition is pitted against activists in a very British clash of classes
The ban was imposed in November last year following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India
The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been