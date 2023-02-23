Watch: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record for most selfies

The actor clicked 184 self-portraits in 3 minutes during promo of his latest movie

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:47 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:57 PM

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has broken the Guinness World Record for taking the most number of selfies. The actor clicked 184 self-portraits in 3 minutes on Wednesday to break the existing record of 180 selfies.

The actor beat American James Smith's 2018 record of 168 selfies. Before Smith, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of his movie 'San Andreas' in London in 2015.

Akshay, who created the record during the promo of his upcoming film, 'Selfiee', credited his fans on social media for achieving this goal.

“Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes :) Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday. @trzyinnovationz,” Akshay wrote on his social media post.

'Selfiee' is set to release in cinemas on February 24 and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in primary roles.