'Take cover': Japan issued warning for Hokkaido after North Korea fires missile

By Reuters Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 7:21 AM

As Pyongyang fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office of Japan issued a warning of 'taking all the necessary precautions' at this crucial time.

The Japanese government warned residents of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido to take immediate cover, saying a missile was likely to fall near the island around 8 a.m. Japan time (2300 GMT).

The ballistic missile was launched off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launch comes two days after North Korean state media KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening the country's war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what it called moves of aggression by the United States.

North Korea has criticised the recent series of joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea as escalating tensions, stepping up its weapons tests in recent months.

