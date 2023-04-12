US, Philippines agree to complete road map for security assistance for next 5-10 years

Focus on delivery of 'priority defence platforms' including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defence systems

Philippine Defence Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shake hands at the end of a joint press availability at the State Department with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. – Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM

The top defence and diplomatic officials from the United States and Philippines agreed on Tuesday to complete a road map in coming months to cover the delivery of US defence assistance to the Philippines over the next five to 10 years.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the long-time allies discussed delivery of "priority defence platforms" including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defense systems at a so-called 2+2 meeting in Washington that also involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine counterparts.

A joint statement said "adoption of a Security Sector Assistance Roadmap in the coming months will guide shared defence modernisation investments and inform the delivery of priority platforms over the next 5 to 10 years."

Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told the same news conference the two sides "redoubled" their commitment to modernizing the Philippines-U.S. alliance in recognition that "our partnership will need to play a stronger role in preserving an international law-based international order."

Experts say the United States sees the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Austin said that it was "too early" to discuss what assets the United States would like to station at Philippine military bases under a recently expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Manalo said the EDCA sites were mainly aimed at improving military interoperability, addressing potential humanitarian disasters "and perhaps respond to other types of security challenges," but did not elaborate.

The Pentagon has not specifically said what the additional sites will be used for, except that work would include airport expansion and training involving naval assets.

Manalo said on Monday Washington and Manila will need to discuss what the U.S. may do with its access to the EDCA sites.

EDCA allows US access to Philippine bases for joint training, pre-positioning of equipment and building of facilities such as runways, fuel storage and military housing, but not a permanent presence.

The joint statement said the United States expects to boost its allocated spending for EDCA sites to over $100 million by the end of 2023, against a previously announced $80 million.

The two sides also agreed to fast track new bilateral defence guidelines.

Southeast Asia expert Greg Poling at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies said such guidelines were aimed at providing strategic direction and to lay out each side's responsibilities.

"The US and Japan negotiated defense guidelines in 1978 for the Cold War, 1998 focused on North Korea, and 2015 focused on China, whereas the US and Philippines have never done so," he said.

The Washington meeting came after more than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers began their largest ever joint military drills on Tuesday.

US-Philippines relations have warmed considerably under Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and the 2+2 meeting underlined that as the first of its kind in seven years. But Manila treads a delicate path with China, the region's economic powerhouse.