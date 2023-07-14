Saudi: Haj Ministry issues advisory on visiting, praying at Rawda

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 4:01 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 4:10 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Friday issued an advisory while visiting the Rawda in Madina.

The Ministry listed out the etiquette while visiting and praying in the Rawda.

The Ministry asked pilgrims to maintain tranquility, not to preoccupy oneself with photography, to make sure to lower one's voice when praying or supplicating and not to bring food and drinks into the Rawda.

The Haj season came to an end last month with more than two million pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage. The annual pilgrimage returned to its full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Haj season, pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, which can be done anytime of the year. A lot of pilgrims combine Haj and Umrah.

