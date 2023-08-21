Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack near Moscow, flights temporarily suspended at airport

The drone was 'suppressed by means of electronic warfare' and crashed in Odintsovo district

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 9:22 AM

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, with no casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an "attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted" on Monday morning, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Arrivals and departures from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended, the TASS news agency said.

The drone was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in Odintsovo district, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Odintsovo is to the southwest of the capital.

In recent weeks, two drone attacks were repelled over Moscow's financial district, each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings. In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

