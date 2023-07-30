A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Moscow's Vnukovo international airport was closed to traffic early Sunday, a Russian state news agency reported, after the city mayor said a Ukrainian drone strike had hit the capital.
"The capital's Vnukovo airport is closed for departures and arrivals, flights are redirected to other airports," TASS reported. "This was reported by the aviation services."
Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early Sunday, Russia's defence ministry said.
While one of the drones was shot down on the city's outskirts, two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.
Moscow and its environs, lying about 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had been rarely targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.
The attack reported Sunday is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults -- including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine -- that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
The defence ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack".
