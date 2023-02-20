UAE

Philippines: Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes country

The quake struck East of Jomalig (Quezon)

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 8:06 AM

Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 8:24 AM

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Philippines at 7.09am, UAE time (11.09am, Philippine time).

The quake struck East of Jomalig (Quezon) and had a depth of 2km, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

