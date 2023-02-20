Philippines: Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes country

Watch: Tearful moment father, who lost wife and son in Turkey quake, reunites with 4-year-old daughter
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Philippines at 7.09am, UAE time (11.09am, Philippine time).
The quake struck East of Jomalig (Quezon) and had a depth of 2km, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.
ALSO READ:
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
The country lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean
New drug being tested in labs renders male mice infertile within an hour and wears off in less than a day, but is still years away from being available
How to show a heart — the universal symbol of love — has shifted on the internet over the years, driven by new technology
A report in a local newspaper said more than a thousand people turned up to pay tribute to Arne Espeel on Monday evening
As stories of remarkable rescues emerge from the wake of the disaster, here are more times when survivors overcame almost impossible circumstances and lived to tell the tale
The zoo also offers a $150 upgrade in which they would create a video of the cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal