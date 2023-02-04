India: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes country

Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 6.14am (IST) on Saturday, the NCS said.
The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said.
ALSO READ:
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?
Rather than obsess over labour shortages and pension support, we need to look at the brighter spots for our world
In the world’s testing ground for tech, K-pop singers are being spun up out of pixels and doing battle in a virtual universe
What once seemed like attractive economics have been upended by increasing competition and rising interest rates
While they have taken steps to help prevent mishaps, a new report finds they offer few protections if, for instance, users accidentally send money to the wrong person
In total, the Dutch giant has announced that they will remove around 10,000 positions by 2025
He was found starving and dehydrated, almost a week after he went missing
The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness