India: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes country

The earthquake occurred at 6.14am (IST) on Saturday, the NCS said

By ANI Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:20 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 6.14am (IST) on Saturday, the NCS said.

The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said.

