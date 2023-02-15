UAE

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks central Philippines, USGS reports

The earthquake was at a depth of 20.1 kilometres

By Agencies

Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 10:54 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 10:55 PM

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Masbate region, Philippines region on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 20.1 kilometres below the earth's surface, USGS said.

More details awaited

