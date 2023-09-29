Pakistan: Nearly 40 people stuck in rubble as mosque caves in; 2 dead, 5 injured

The mosque was located in the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Hangu district

by Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 1:35 PM

Nearly 30 to 40 people are stuck under rubble the roof of a mosque caved in after an explosion in a mosque on Friday.

The mosque was located in the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Hangu district, local news reports say.

The explosion has left at least two people dead and five injured.

More to follow