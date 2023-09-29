Pakistan: 7 killed, 25 injured in blast near mosque as worshippers gathered to mark Prophet's birthday

Officials have said that the wounded are being moved to a medical facility

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023

At least seven people were killed in a blast near a mosque in Pakistan on Friday.

According to local media reports, the blast took place in Balochistan's Mastung, near a mosque where residents were gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him).

More than 25 were left injured. Officials have said that the wounded are being moved to a medical facility.

Another official has said that the explosion seems to be of a "massive" nature. He said that the people had to participate in a procession later.

