Pakistan: 7 killed, 25 injured in blast near mosque as worshippers gathered to mark Prophet's birthday

Officials have said that the wounded are being moved to a medical facility

by

Web Desk

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 11:14 AM

Last updated: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM

At least seven people were killed in a blast near a mosque in Pakistan on Friday.

According to local media reports, the blast took place in Balochistan's Mastung, near a mosque where residents were gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (Peace be upon him).

More than 25 were left injured. Officials have said that the wounded are being moved to a medical facility.

Another official has said that the explosion seems to be of a "massive" nature. He said that the people had to participate in a procession later.

