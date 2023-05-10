Pakistan: Nearly 1,000 arrested in Punjab after Imran Khan protests, say police

Authorities say about 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran shout slogans next to a fire as they block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 12:42 PM

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday.

"Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan's arrest on Tuesday.

More to follow.

