Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan arrested as he appears in court, say PTI officials

An official from his political party PTI said Khan was dragged out of the court and into a police vehicle

AP file photo

By AP Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 1:44 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 2:23 PM

Officials from the party of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the 72-year-old Khan was arrested on Tuesday on the premises of the court by agents from the country's anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.

Chaudhry said Khan was dragged out of the court and into a police vehicle. He said the former premier is now in the custody of the security forces. He denounced the arrest as “an abduction.”

Pakistan’s independent Geo TV broadcast images of Khan being pulled by security forces towards an armoured vehicle, which took him away.

ALSO READ: