Pakistani actress joins Imran Khan's PTI, cites her love for the country

Azekah Daniel, a leading Pakistani actress, has announced that she has joined former prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country. Joined PTI with Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

In photographs she shared on the social media platform, Zaidi could be seen welcoming the former air hostess by wrapping a PTI flag around her neck.

Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country.

Joined @PTIofficial with Sindh President @AliHZaidiPTI

We must get our country out of this mess & back on track of progress as it was under PM @ImranKhanPTI #ImranKhanZindabad#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/uyALXcvq8X — Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) May 7, 2023

Zaidi said Azekah's vision and understanding of the former ruling party was a pleasant surprise, according to Geo News.

The report said the 27-year-old Azekah, who has played a leading role in Noor Jehan, Malaal-e-Yaar and Tera Gham Aur Hum, has supported PTI chairperson Khan in the past.

She lives in Karachi and was also on the cabin crew of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) before acting, the report added.

"...the actor has always been vocal about her interest in social issues and her desire to make a positive impact on society. Joining PTI is a way for her to channel her passion and energy towards a greater cause," a report on the SAMAA website said.

