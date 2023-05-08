Pakistani actress joins Imran Khan's PTI, cites her love for the country

Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
Azekah Daniel, a leading Pakistani actress, has announced that she has joined former prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
"Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country. Joined PTI with Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
In photographs she shared on the social media platform, Zaidi could be seen welcoming the former air hostess by wrapping a PTI flag around her neck.
Zaidi said Azekah's vision and understanding of the former ruling party was a pleasant surprise, according to Geo News.
The report said the 27-year-old Azekah, who has played a leading role in Noor Jehan, Malaal-e-Yaar and Tera Gham Aur Hum, has supported PTI chairperson Khan in the past.
She lives in Karachi and was also on the cabin crew of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) before acting, the report added.
"...the actor has always been vocal about her interest in social issues and her desire to make a positive impact on society. Joining PTI is a way for her to channel her passion and energy towards a greater cause," a report on the SAMAA website said.
READ MORE:
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
There was no formal role for him, and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family
TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying Zakhar Prilepin was injured but conscious after the explosion
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wishing them success
Multiple truces have been reached since the fighting erupted on April 15, but none has been respected
It came a day before officials from both countries, and Turkey were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertiliser, due to expire on May 18
Pandemic killed 'at least 20 million' people — nearly three times the official estimate, says organisation's chief
Procured at a cost of Rs9,000 each, these body cameras can record about 20 hours of footage