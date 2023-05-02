Pakistan: Imran Khan tells court 'third assassination attempt' against him afoot

A purported video of the incident at Ashram Chowk surfaces on social media
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a third assassination attempt has been hatched against him and sought to quash all political cases against him, saying regular court appearances will endanger his life.
Khan has filed a petition in the LHC requesting it to quash all 121 cases registered against him in different cities of the country on various charges like treason, blasphemy, committing and inciting violence and terrorism.
According to the petition, the cases have been instituted on political grounds.
Khan, 71, appeared before the LHC amid high security. During the case hearing he requested the court to allow him to speak. The court acceded to his request.
Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman, told the court that his life is in danger.
"Regular appearances in courts will expose my life to danger. I survived two assassination attempts on my life — one in Wazirabad, Punjab, and the other at Islamabad Judicial Complex Islamabad where the ISI had taken charge of the building," a court official quoted Khan as saying to PTI.
"They (a reference to powers that be) want to kill me and a third assassination attempt is in the offing," Khan told the court.
He said in 70 years of his life, there was not a single case against him and all these cases were filed after he was ousted as prime minister in April last year.
The official said the five-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, directed Khan to join police investigations into these cases on May 5.
"The court did not entertain the request of Khan to appear before the police investigation through a video link. However, the court will resume its hearing on May 8," the official said.
Earlier, Khan claimed that he had identified a total of 'six persons' in the country in a video who wanted to kill him.
"Among the six, three are those whom I had named in the FIR after an assassination attempt on my life in Punjab in November last year," Khan said on Thursday.
After the November 3 gun attack on his rally in the Wazirabad area (some 150km from Lahore) in which he suffered bullets injuries to his leg, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI's top officer Major General Faisal Naseer for hatching a plot to assassinate him.
"Interior minister (Sanaullah) says my life is under threat from foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the entire country that the only threat to my life is from the three people I named after the Wazirabad assassination attempt. Same 3, + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on March 18 in ICT Judicial Complex," Khan said in a series of tweets.
"If any attempt is made now on my life, these same people will be responsible. Just as they tried to pin the blame for the Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist — a mere smokescreen — they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies," he said.
ALSO READ:
A purported video of the incident at Ashram Chowk surfaces on social media
The ruling party will also provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families, according to its election manifesto
This is the third major US bank to fail in two months
Shooter, 19, opened fire at a party of high school students, killing an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old
Frequent western disturbances pepper month with rain as city records average maximum temperature of 35.32 degrees Celsius in April, the lowest since 2015
Ukrainian defence ministry's Twitter handle allegedly captioned a picture of smoke rising from a blast after the Hindu deity, drawing strong protests online
Series of wildfires near Alaska's largest city, which recently saw its hottest day on record, have sparked fears a warming climate could soon mean blazes in urban areas
Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that suspect allegedly used in the shootings as officials said 'he could be anywhere now'