Pakistan: Imran Khan granted bail in 12 cases linked to May 9 riots

The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Former Pakistan PM and PTI founder Imran Khan has been granted bail in 12 cases linked to the May 9 riots on February 10, 2024.
An anti-terrorism court granted him and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former foreign minister of Pakistan, bail.
According to local media, the court said that there was no justification to keep the former PM in custody, after which all the accused in the case were granted bail.
Imran Khan has also been granted bail in GHQ and Army Museum attack cases.
ALSO READ:
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities
Police have launched an investigation into the incident
The affected include four firms based in Iran and Hong Kong that allegedly provided materials to Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes
Abdul Shokoor Ezedi allegedly threw a corrosive chemical on a woman and her two children and injured several others, including policemen
Hindu groups claim several mosques in India were built over demolished temples under the Mughal empire
The fire that followed then engulfed a nearby textile and garment warehouse, while damaging several vehicles and commercial and residential properties
The order is expected to set the ground for imposing sanctions on extremist settlers