Oxford University students arrested at pro-Palestinian sit-in, protesters say

A police officer talks with protesters at Oxford University, outside Oxford University Museum of Natural History. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 7:24 PM

British police arrested about a dozen Oxford University students and scuffled with some during a pro-Palestinian sit-in at the university premises on Thursday, the protesters said.

The Oxford Action for Palestine group (OA4P) said university authorities called in police after students began their protest at administration offices, as has been happening on campuses in Britain, the US and elsewhere during the conflict in Gaza.

Thames Valley police said they were aware of the incident and would give information later.

The university had no immediate comment on Thursday's events, though it has previously said it respects the right to freedom of expression in the form of peaceful protests.

Footage posted on social media by OA4P showed altercations between officers and students sitting in the road blockading a police van which it said was carrying detainees.

"Let them go," the demonstrators chanted.

The protesters had been calling for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel, which is at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.