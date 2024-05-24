Kelloggs recalls chocolate cornflakes over choking fears

Photo: The Food Standards Agency website

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:35 AM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:47 AM

Popular brand Kelloggs is recalling chocolate cornflakes in the UK following complaints of hard lumps in the cereal that could be a potential choking hazard.

According to UK's Food Standards Agency, Kellanova, the company which manufactures the cereal, has asked consumers who had bought chocolate cornflakes packs to dispose of them "as a precaution".

It said the hard lumps "do not break down when eaten with milk" and could also result in damage of teeth.

FSA has also advised customers to contact the brand for full refund.