Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges: Lawyer

The ousted prime minister is now free on bail in several other cases

A vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan drives outside the High Court in Islamabad on Thursday. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 3:25 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 3:30 PM

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan secured bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over murder charges, blocking his arrest for 14 days, his lawyer Gohar Khan said.

The ousted prime minister is now free on bail in several other cases. He had been arrested on May 9 and held for three days, triggering violent protests by his followers.

He had travelled to the capital from his Lahore home to extend his bail in the other cases and seek bail over new murder charges, to avoid a new arrest.

