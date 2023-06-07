Pakistan media: Former Army chief Bajwa, wife heckled abroad

A social media video shows General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife walking away after a person hurls abuses at them

By Web Report Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 2:35 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 2:40 PM

Former Pakistan Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife were heckled during their trip to a foreign country, according to Geo News. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

The video shows General Bajwa and his wife sitting on the stairs when a person approaches them. As the man misbehaves, the former Army Chief says that he will call the police if he doesn’t stop recording the video. General Bajwa and his wife are then seen walking away. Reports claimed that the incident took place earlier this week.

“Despite the aggressive behaviour and use of cuss words by the rowdy man, the former army chief kept his cool and ignored him,” the Geo News report quoted above said.

Independent sources could not verify when and where this video was recorded, the Geo News report added.

Some social media users suggested that General Bajwa was in Europe with his wife. It was also suspected that the person recording the video was an Afghan national.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa took charge as the Army Chief of Pakistan in 2016. He served for six years before being succeeded by General Syed Asim Munir in November 2022.