Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against ex-PM Imran Khan: ARY News

Tehreek-e-insaf chief said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country

By Reuters Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 6:50 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 7:10 PM

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation via YouTube on Sunday evening, Khan said his fight is for the better future of his country and its people. The former prime minister Imran Khan has said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country, asserting that he will neither strike a deal nor surrender even if the government puts him in jail.

"I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country,” Khan said.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) party chief travelled to Islamabad from Lahore on Monday to seek an extension to his pre-arrest bail in 19 cases.

Khan is facing over 140 cases. The cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.

Meanwhile, police in Lahore arrested 30 PTI workers, including former football star Shumaila Sattar, on Sunday for trying to meet Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, a police officer said on Monday.

Sattar was a former member of the national women’s football team. A senior lawyer, who is a petitioner against the trial of civilians in the military courts, was also "abducted" after he met with Khan in Lahore, the officer said.

The Lahore police said that Sattar has been arrested in connection with the attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9. She was identified through geo-fencing and sent to jail on judicial remand, police said.

