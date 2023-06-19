Courts grant bails to wife of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan

Before NATO leaders' next month's meeting, the US President says there won't be special arrangements for Ukraine
An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in a scam worth multi-billion rupees in Al Qadir Trust case.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her lawyers.
After hearing arguments from the lawyers, the court accepted the interim bail of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 and stopped the bureau from arresting her.
Further hearing of the case was adjourned till July 4.
Additional district and sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra also granted bail to Bushra Bibi in a case registered by Kohsar Police Station against surety bonds of Rs10,000 and stopped the police from arresting her till July 4.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case.
Earlier, the police produced Shabnam Jahangir before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security on expiry of her 4-day physical remand.
The investigation officer apprised the court that the investigation was in progress and her further physical remand was required.
However, the court turned down the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. — APP
