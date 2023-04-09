Over 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan for Baisakhi

Pilgrims express satisfaction over arrangements made for travel and security

Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah Border to celebrate Baisakhi festival. — APP

By Agencies Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM

More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via the Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival starting on Sunday.

The Sikh pilgrims will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal on April 14. During their stay, the pilgrims will also visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid welcomed the Sikh pilgrims and said, "all arrangements related to their travel and security have been made," Geo News said in a report.

"After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasan Abdal), the pilgrims would visit Nankana Sahib and other places", he added.

A Sikh delegate commented that the pilgrims were happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent.

"The arrangements made by the Pakistan government for us are impressive," another delegate said.

Sikh pilgrims will leave for India on April 18.