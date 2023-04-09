Over 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan for Baisakhi

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via the Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival starting on Sunday.
The Sikh pilgrims will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal on April 14. During their stay, the pilgrims will also visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.
Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid welcomed the Sikh pilgrims and said, "all arrangements related to their travel and security have been made," Geo News said in a report.
"After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasan Abdal), the pilgrims would visit Nankana Sahib and other places", he added.
A Sikh delegate commented that the pilgrims were happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent.
"The arrangements made by the Pakistan government for us are impressive," another delegate said.
Sikh pilgrims will leave for India on April 18.
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic