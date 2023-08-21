Moscow's Domodedovo airport restricts flight arrivals, departures

The step was taken 'in order to ensure additional flight safety measures'

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 9:43 AM

Moscow's Domodedovo airport has restricted arrivals and departures, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

The step was taken "in order to ensure additional flight safety measures", TASS and RIA said, citing the airport's press service.

Arrivals and departures from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended on Monday after a Ukrainian drone had been jammed over Moscow region.

