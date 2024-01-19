UAE

Manila traffic ranked worst in the world; where are Abu Dhabi, Dubai on the list?

Index says congestion level in the Philippine city is at 52%

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 3:15 PM

Metro Manila has ranked worst in the world for traffic in a metro area, according to the Tomtom Traffic Index. The average time to travel 10km in the area is 25 minutes and 30 seconds, and the congestion level is 52%.

Indian cities Bengaluru and Mumbai come third and seventh on the list, with average travel times per 10 km at 23 minutes 50 seconds and 22 minutes 30 seconds respectively.

The report says that data is collected anonymously from drivers within the larger metro area "throughout the complete road network — including fast roads and highways crossing this area."

UAE cities

According to the index, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi are the least congested of the UAE cities, coming in at ranks 346 and 353.

Abu Dhabi has a 9-minute-30-second travel time for 10km, compared to Dubai's 10 minutes and 20 seconds for the same distance. This puts it at the 330th rank on the list.

Meanwhile, Fujairah is at the 302nd rank with 11 minutes and 20 seconds. Sharjah is the most congested of the UAE cities, with a 268 ranking and a 12-minute-30-second travel time for 10km.

