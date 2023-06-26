Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan's Punjab

From Pakistani boy’s 'Kacha Badam' performance to bride grooving on roller skates: Check out this week’s viral dance videos
Shaking a leg to your favourite track is often a great way to spread joy and help wash away all kinds of stress
Lightning strikes across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province killed at least 10 people, officials said Monday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the region.
The strikes on Sunday mainly took place in the Sialkot and Sheikhupura districts of Punjab. Lightning strikes are frequent across Pakistan, especially in Punjab's mountainous areas and plains.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said more rains were expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. The National Disaster Management Authority warned the ongoing rains could trigger flash flooding.
Every year, many areas of Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoons, drawing criticism for poor government planning. The season runs from July through September.
Last summer, floods triggered by rains killed 1,739 people across Pakistan. The deluge displaced about 8 million people and caused $30 billion in losses.
Shaking a leg to your favourite track is often a great way to spread joy and help wash away all kinds of stress
Safety questions about the Titan's design had been raised as far back as 2018, both by industry experts and by a former employee of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's firm
Prigozhin and his fighters vacate Russia's military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don
Tourists and Muscovites stroll freely in the city centre even as authorities tighten security
Belarusian President says Wagner chief agreed to de-escalate the situation during a phone call
France, UK issue travel advice for citizens; former Russian president says the country won't let the mutiny to turn into a global crisis
Moscow mayor declares Monday holiday, urges people to stay indoors
He also wrote an email to Rush, OceanGate CEO, informing him of the possible dangers