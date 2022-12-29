India: Woman sets herself on fire in front of son after authorities seal her house

Bystanders present at the scene immediately doused the flames and took her to a medical college hospital, an official says

By PTI Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 10:37 PM

A 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she allegedly set herself on fire while opposing a drive against encroachers in India's Chhattisgarh on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman, Yasmin Begam, was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, a senior official said.

The incident took place in Rajnandgaon's Lakholi area, where houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

When a team from Rajnandgaon's municipal corporation accompanied by police was taking action against those who have illegally occupied these houses, Begam, whose own house too was sealed, reached there and raised objections, said Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur.

The civic authority had sealed her house as she had been allegedly living there illegally, he said.

Begam suddenly set herself ablaze after pouring petrol in front of officials. People who were present there doused the flames and took her to the medical college hospital in Rajnandgaon and later to Bhilai, the SP said.

Investigation is underway, he added.

The woman's 22-year-old son was present during the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, staged a protest against the incident and demanded action against those who are responsible.

