India: Tech firm CEO dies in hit-and-run incident

The CEO of a technology firm died after she was hit by a speeding SUV car in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning, the official said.
The deceased, Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan, was out for a morning jog when the incident occurred, the Worli police said.
The incident occurred at 6.30am near Worli Dairy, just a few metres away from the Worli-Bandra sea link.
The police further said that the car's driver, who has been identified as Sumer Merchant, was also got injured and has been detained.
The police have registered a case against the driver in several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"The blood test of the accused has also been taken so that it can be known whether the accused had consumed alcohol. The car driver works in a private company and lives in the Tardeo area of Mumbai," police said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
