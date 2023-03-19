17 killed in Bangladesh after bus crashes through fence, plunges into ditch

The pair will talk about "strategic cooperation", according to a near-simultaneous statement from the Kremlin
At least 17 people were killed and up to 25 were injured Sunday in Bangladesh after a bus smashed through a highway fence and plunged into a roadside ditch, according to police.
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am (0200 GMT) and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway, sending the bus tumbling 30 feet (10 metres) into the ditch.
"Seventeen people have died in the accident. The injured were sent to hospitals in the region," local police chief Masud Alam told AFP after the crash in the southern district of Shibchar.
Road accidents are frequent in Bangladesh due to old and badly maintained vehicles and roads, as well as poorly trained drivers.
A highway accident monitor said a record 9,951 people were killed in road accidents in Bangladesh last year.
ALSO READ:
The pair will talk about "strategic cooperation", according to a near-simultaneous statement from the Kremlin
A crowd of thousands gathered in front of the parliament in the historic Place de la Concorde in central Paris, watched over by riot police
This is the latest Western nation to express security fears about the platform
The study identified the western diet-induced microbial and metabolic contributors to liver disease
The quake was at a depth of 2km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km
Immediacy of need for an American envoy in India wins over party divides in Senate as Republicans break rank to vote for controversial Biden nominee, ratified by a 52-42 result
Work opens up new avenues in reproductive biology and fertility research for animals and people, experts say, raising the distant possibility of doing the same for humans