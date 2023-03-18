UAE: Students mourn beloved PE teacher who died in road accident

Staff members described Caina as a humble, generous and kind person with outstanding personal achievements

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 1:37 PM

Students and staff members of an Abu Dhabi school have plunged into sorrow at the untimely death of a beloved teacher.

Amity International School Abu Dhabi’s physical education teacher Caina Healy was killed when she was hit by a car while cycling to school before 6am on Wednesday morning at Al Rahba on Ajban Bridge according to a school official.

The 35-year-old taught students aged between 3 and 18 and was a coach for football, swimming, athletics, netball, basketball and triathlon.

During her 4-year tenure at the school, she also assisted with the school’s dance programme and was a Year 11 Form Tutor, supporting them with their revision and study skills.

“Caina was a truly exceptional teacher and tutor,” said Principal Adrian Frost. “You only have to look at the memorial board in our front reception to see the immense impact that she had on the lives her students and colleagues. Caina was a living testament to what could be achieved with tenacity, perseverance and a growth mindset. Her relentless focus on improving her own personal best in her sport was an approach and attitude that transferred to all aspects of her life including her coaching and her teaching.”

Staff members described Caina as a humble, generous and kind person with outstanding personal achievements while several of her students attribute their achievements, character and values to the instruction and coaching that they received from Caina.

“This is inevitably a difficult time for the whole school community but it has been so heart-warming to see the compassion and support offered by students and staff to each other at a time when so many are struggling with their own complex and challenging emotions,” said Frost.

“Over the past three days, I have heard affirmations from all over the city, of the high regard in which she was held. The loss we feel is keenly felt not just within our own school community, but all across the city.”

Frost also said that he and the entire school was thankful for the support they have been offered from across the emirate. “We are hugely grateful to all those that have come forward to offer assistance, offering Amity bereavement guidance and staff to assist with counselling.”

ALSO READ: