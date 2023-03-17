Ramadan 2023: Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of common concern, underscored importance of efforts towards stability and prosperity of the region
Private schools in Dubai will be allowed to offer distance learning classes on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan.
The announcement was made by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in line with directives of the UAE and Dubai governments earlier this week, which stated that 70 per cent of federal employees could opt to work from home on Fridays during Ramadan.
Remote working hours were also announced for students of public universities and schools.
The KHDA on Friday noted that schools and universities will consult with their communities to see if distance learning on Fridays is a suitable option for them.
Here is all you need to know:
How does this announcement affect early childhood centres?
Early childhood centres may offer distance learning on Fridays during Ramadan, if this is suitable for their parent community.
Do schools have to offer distance learning?
Schools may or may not decide to offer distance learning on Fridays during Ramadan, depending on feedback from parent consultations.
Can schools give both distance learning and face-to-face options, or only one?
Schools have the option of offering distance learning only, or parallel with face-to-face learning on Fridays during Ramadan, depending on feedback from parent consultations.
Can staff work from home on Fridays?
Education institutions may decide on the most suitable place of work for all staff on Fridays during Ramadan.
What happens if parents are working and can't be home with their children on Fridays?
Schools are encouraged to offer teaching and learning options suitable for their whole school community.
