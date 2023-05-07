India: Special flight to bring back Maharashtra students stuck in violence-hit Manipur: CM Shinde

Indian PM's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 'strategic partnership' between the two countries
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said a special flight will be arranged for students from the state currently stuck in the riot-hit Manipur.
Violent clashes broke out recently between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which has so far displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54.
The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
CM Shinde in an official statement said his government was keeping a watch on the situation in Manipur.
"There are 22 students (in Manipur) from Maharashtra. I have spoken to two of them — Vikash Sharma and Tushar Awhad — and assured them of arranging a special flight to return home. I told them not to be afraid of anything, the state is making all the necessary arrangements to bring them back safely,” he said.
The students were studying in some of the technology institutes based in Manipur, the release said.
"I have also spoken to Maharashtra chief secretary Manoj Sounik and other state officials to make the necessary arrangements. We are currently watching the situation closely,” the CM said.
Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last few days.
People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7am to 10am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.
Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march through the town as soon as the curfew relaxation ended at 10am. In all, 120-125 Army columns have been deployed in the entire riot-hit state.
Sources said some 10,000 soldiers, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in Manipur.
Indian PM's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 'strategic partnership' between the two countries
He will be attending on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Officially known as Cullinan I, the diamond in the sceptre was cut from the Cullinan diamond, a 3,100 carat stone that was mined near Pretoria
The 3-year-old case was filed after billionaire accused Hothi of trying to kill a security guard at a Tesla factory
The research looked at patient data from Sweden's health registry which included nearly three million women
Company's move an extension of its Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform
Tech giant to introduce a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services across devices and platforms, with the services communicating directly with a trusted device to log users in
Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake