India: Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be appointed deputy

The Atlanta Federal Reserve President expects an increase would be more likely at this point
The Congress is set to name Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka, and a formal announcement is set to be made at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday evening here in Bengaluru.
According to sources, while Siddharamaiah will get the CM position, the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister.
The oath-taking ceremony is set to be held in Bengaluru on May 20.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will extend an invitation to opposition leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony, sources said, adding that the Gandhis, Congress chief ministers and senior Congress leaders will attend the event in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Shivakumar has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road today in Bengaluru at 7 pm today.
According to sources, Congress President Kharge worked till late night Wednesday to break the political deadlock over the next chief minister and arrived at a consensus for government formation.
Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP Meeting.
Meanwhile, security was stepped up, and banners were also put up outside Congress leader Siddaramaiah's residence.
Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats.
ALSO READ:
The Atlanta Federal Reserve President expects an increase would be more likely at this point
Carbon capture might not work for all buildings in New York, but some are giving it a try
The authority also suggested that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his rival but failing to secure a first-round win
Ukraine's President says the ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing
The risk now is a harmful subsidy race between the world’s largest economies to lure green investment
Last week, that promise collided with reality and his government abandoned that pledge
Naila Kiani achieves climbing five peaks of more than 8,000m height within two years