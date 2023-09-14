India: Ram temple in Ayodhya to open in January, PM Modi invited

Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies
A grand temple of Lord Ram, worshipped by millions of Hindus, will open in January in the northern India town of Ayodhya at a site believed to be his birthplace, fulfilling a promise from the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Building a Ram temple at the site has been a central campaign theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP for more than three decades.
Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, said that the ground floor of the temple will be ready in December and devotees will be allowed to pray after the idol of Lord Ram is moved there in January.
Modi has been invited for the conclusion of prayers by priests in late January, which will mark the opening of the temple, said Misra, a retired bureaucrat who was Modi's principal secretary, or chief of staff until 2019, before moving to the independent temple construction panel.
"It will be good if the prime minister is present," Misra said.
Indian engineering giant Larsen and Toubro is building the temple on a 2.67-acre (1.08 hectares) site inside a 70-acre (28.33 hectares) complex, Misra said, adding that the second and final phase would be completed in December 2025.
The project is estimated to cost 15 billion rupees ($181 million) and is entirely funded by donations from 40 million resident Indians that totalled more than 30 billion rupees, he said.
An estimated 100,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple daily in the first months, he added.
BJP leaders and analysts have said that the opening of the temple is expected to boost the party's fortunes in general elections due by May 2024 when Modi will seek a third term.
Asked if the timing of the opening is linked to elections, Misra replied: "It has nothing to do whatsoever with the political elections. This was decided in 2020."
ALSO READ:
Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies
One of the biggest anticipated changes that Apple is expected to announce is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations
The cave is Turkey's third-deepest, reaching nearly 1.3 kilometres below ground at its lowest point
Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Official says the corridor will include ports, railways, better roads and also power, gas grids and optical fibre network
Maia got lost at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when the airport staff was taking her to a Delta flight on August 18
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country killed over 2,500 people