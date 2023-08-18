In pictures: Abu Dhabi Hindu temple rising like ‘lotus in desert’ with construction on track for February opening

The temple made of pink sandstone and white marble, is being built in Abu Mureikha area, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 2:37 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 2:47 PM

The Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple is emerging like a lotus in the desert of Abu Dhabi, said the spiritual head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the temple.

“The temple being built in Abu Dhabi is truly a miracle. It is only happening due to God’s wish; it would not happen otherwise. The Arabs are very intelligent. They put their minds to it and this is how this has happened,” His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj said, at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey, US.

BAPS Hindu Mandir, the historic temple made of pink sandstone and white marble, is rising in the Abu Mureikha area, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway.

“In a very beautiful desert land, the temple is like a lotus blossoming in the sand. The temple is being built just like that,” Swami Maharaj said.

Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, who is supervising the mega project, was present on the occasion and briefed Swami Maharaj about the latest developments at the temple.

“The sadhus have put in tremendous effort, especially Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, who has been intricately involved in the project. They have given this temple a beautiful form.”

The temple is built according to the ancient Hindu ‘Shilpa shastras’ — Sanskrit scriptures of architecture and sculpture. The marvellous hand-carved sculptures reflect the rich history and culture of India and includes Arab symbols like camels. The carvings depict key moments from the Indian epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other narratives from Hindu scriptures and mythology.

“The temple is beautiful, and the values at its core are just as beautiful. It is in seamless harmony with one and all. We can say with pride that we belong to this temple,” Swami Maharaj underlined.

The under-construction temple lies on 27 acres of land and is expected to last more than 1,000 years. It will have seven spires, and the complex will have a visitor’s centre, prayer halls, library, classroom, community centre, majilis, amphitheatre, play areas, gardens, books and gift shops, food court and more facilities. The grand temple will be opened to the public with a ‘festival of harmony’ on February 14.

“The whole world will celebrate,” Swami Maharaj added.

