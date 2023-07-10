UAE: Sheikh Nahyan reviews progress, opening of Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

UAE travel: Ease of visa process, cheaper tourist packages prompt residents to choose African destinations
Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania and Morocco are becoming favourite destinations for explorers
Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, to review ongoing work and the inauguration ceremony among other updates.
Dr Ahmed bin Hilal Albusaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, and top representatives of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha – the organisation building the traditional Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi were also present during the meeting.
On reviewing the progress of the construction works, Sheikh Nahyan was highly impressed and acknowledged its profound impact on promoting values, harmony, and cultural enrichment.
“This Mandir (temple) will be one of the wonders of the world, like the pyramids and even more.”
The minister commended the contributions of the saints and volunteers in shaping history.
“Many people make promises, but only a few deliver. You have delivered more than you promised, and you are altering how people see the world,” Sheikh Nahyan said.
The region’s first traditional sandstone Hindu temple is taking shape on a massive 27-acre land in Abu Mureikhah.
Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed his gratitude for the historic gift of land and emphasised the significance of establishing a temple in Abu Dhabi.
“The construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir signifies a profoundly iconic and historic milestone, not only for fostering harmonious relations between India and the UAE, but nations worldwide. It humbly embodies the spirit of international harmony, reminding us of the interconnectedness and shared values that unite humanity.”
The temple is expected to be made open to the public in February 2024.
ALSO READ:
Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania and Morocco are becoming favourite destinations for explorers
He also passed on his sympathies to the family
The authority said that the delays were due to the Falcon Intersection Road closure
Competitions for Professional and Amateur divisions will be held Sunday
He shares a photo of him reading Tintin comics, saying it's a visionary series that was originally written in the 1950s that dreamt of space travel even before humanity took its first leap into orbit
More women and young Emiratis — aged 21 to 40 — will be casting their votes for this year's elections
He expressed his sincere gratitude to the authority for the honour
The popular Eurasian nation boasts of terrific natural beauty and is a short 3-hour flight from Dubai