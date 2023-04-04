India: Punjab cop commits suicide after killing family members, pet dog

When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
An assistant sub-inspector of police on Tuesday allegedly killed himself with his service weapon after shooting his wife, son and a pet dog dead in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said.
After killing his family members, the officer had even abducted a woman at gunpoint while fleeing to Batala, they said, adding that though police managed to rescue her, the cop allegedly shot himself at a house in Batala.
It is yet to be ascertained what prompted the ASI to kill his wife and son, the police officials said, adding that they were investigating the matter.
ASI Bhupinder Singh, who was said to be posted in Amritsar, allegedly killed his wife Baljit Kaur, 40, and son Lovepreet Singh, 19, with his service weapon at around 10 am in Bhumbli village in Gurdaspur district, a police official said.
Singh even shot his pet dog, police said.
Before fleeing, the ASI allegedly abducted the woman, a neighbour, who was said to be present there at the time of the incident.
Singh took the woman to a house in Batala, 35 km away from his village in Gurdaspur. Police then launched an operation to free the hostage.
Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwini Gotyal said they were successful in getting the woman released. Police had also asked the ASI to surrender, she said.
Police broke into the room of the house after hearing gunshots and found that Singh had shot himself.
When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
Ukrainian president to hold talks with political leaders on security issues, regional politics, economic cooperation and historical matters lingering between the neighbours as well as the transit of Ukrainian produce through Poland
No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles)
If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine
People should prepare for the transition as physical SIM cards will become a thing of the past soon
Sam Altman is an enigmatic personality who is out to capture the world
Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland