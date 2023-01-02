UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Over 100 fall ill from suspected food poisoning in Kerala, probe ordered

The incident occurred on December 29, after all the victims had consumed food post attending a ceremony

By ANI

Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 8:45 AM

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday ordered a probe into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill.

The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The affected people have been admitted to various hospitals in the district where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The Kerala Health Minister ordered an enquiry into the matter and the Food Safety Commissioner has been instructed to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 29 when people attending a baptism ceremony consumed food at the event.

After returning home, they started falling ill and were admitted to various hospitals.

Police have already registered a case against the catering service agency which supplied food at the function.

Food samples from the venue of the event were collected by the police and sent for testing.

Cases have been registered under sections 268, 272 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code against the catering agency.

ALSO READ:


More news from World
Tech-phobic teens lead alternative life style

World

Tech-phobic teens lead alternative life style

Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation

World