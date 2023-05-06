India: NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur

The research looked at patient data from Sweden's health registry which included nearly three million women
Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation there, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday.
The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.
"NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date," a senior NTA official said.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to NTA to take into account the current situation in Manipur and postpone the exam.
Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke.
The research looked at patient data from Sweden's health registry which included nearly three million women
Company's move an extension of its Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform
Tech giant to introduce a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services across devices and platforms, with the services communicating directly with a trusted device to log users in
Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake
US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organisation is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in more than 40 countries.
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday