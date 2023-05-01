India: Man drives with accident victim on car's bonnet for half a kilometre

AN SUV rammed into the motorcycle, after which the rider fell onto the bonnet of the vehicle

Published: Mon 1 May 2023

One person was killed after a car hit a bike, resulting in the rider falling on the bonnet and being carried for around half a kilometre, said the police on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Lutyens Delhi.

As per the allegations, the SUV rammed into the motorcycle, after which the rider fell onto the bonnet of the vehicle. But, the car driver didn't stop and kept on driving with the man on the bonnet.

After driving for around half a kilometre, the accused driver left the victim on the road and fled from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Deepanshu Verma, the police said.

As per the police, two people namely Deepanshu Verma (30) and Mukul Verma (20) were on the motorcycle.

Deepanshu and Mukul were residents of Gandhi Nagar, and Shastri Park respectively.

After the accident, while Mukul fell on the spot, Deepanshu fell on the bonnet and kept on being dragged by the vehicle.

The accused driver has been identified as Harneet Singh Chawla and he has been arrested by the police. His SUV has also been seized.

