India: 3 booked for cutting cake on car, dancing on road during birthday celebration

By PTI Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:06 AM

A man has been arrested while an FIR has been registered against two women for allegedly dancing on an elevated road in Uttar Pradesh during a birthday celebration and cutting cake on the bonnet of their car parked there, police said on Monday.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, an FIR was registered at Kaushambi police station under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 341 (wrongful restrain), SHO Prabhat Dixit told PTI.

Vishal Srivastav, a resident of Khoda municipality, allegedly celebrated his wife's birthday on the elevated road with her friend. The car had a Delhi registration number. He was arrested on Sunday night, police said.

