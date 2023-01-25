India: Helicopter carrying Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing

He was heading from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru in Karnataka when the chopper had to make a landing

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 12:18 PM

A helicopter carrying Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency founder in Tamil Nadu, India on Wednesday.

"The pilot could not continue further due to bad weather," the police told Times of India. According to media reports, the founder and three others were travelling from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru in Karnataka when the pilot made an emergency landing.

The chopper was cleared to take off again within an hour.

