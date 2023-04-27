India: Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's defamation case on April 29

Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark will now be heard by a new judge of the Gujarat High Court on April 29.
As per the cause list published on Thursday by the High Court, Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak on April 29.
Earlier on April 26, when Gandhi's lawyer P S Champaneri mentioned the case before Justice Gita Gopi, she recused herself from the hearing by saying "Not before me." The development came a day after Gandhi moved the High Court.
A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.
Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. While granting him bail, the court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction.
Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his `How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?' remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.
A stay to the conviction could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft
Music streaming company beats estimates to reach 515 monthly active users in first quarter this year, helped by expansion into more markets
Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch out for more monkeypox cases
Digital Services Act requires the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct by August