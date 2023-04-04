India: Gold bars, chain worth nearly Rs5 million seized at airport

He arrived from a Gulf country by a flight that landed at 8.45am on Tuesday

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 8:40 PM

Hyderabad Customs have seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs5 million, officials said on Tuesday.

The male passenger who arrived from a Gulf country by flight which landed at 8.45am today was searched following which the recovery was made.

"On suspicion, the pax was searched and 12 cut pieces of gold bar & 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10gm valued at Rs49,71,736/- concealed inside chargeable torch light were found. The gold was seized by Hyderabad Customs," the officials said.

