India: Gold bars, chain worth nearly Rs5 million seized at airport

No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
Hyderabad Customs have seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs5 million, officials said on Tuesday.
The male passenger who arrived from a Gulf country by flight which landed at 8.45am today was searched following which the recovery was made.
"On suspicion, the pax was searched and 12 cut pieces of gold bar & 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10gm valued at Rs49,71,736/- concealed inside chargeable torch light were found. The gold was seized by Hyderabad Customs," the officials said.
