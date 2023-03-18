India: Two arrested with 2.6kg gold at Kochi airport in separate cases

The study identified the western diet-induced microbial and metabolic contributors to liver disease
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized 2669.38 grams of gold worth Rs1.40 crores (Dh 6,22,973) at Kochi airport in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.
In the first case, on the basis of profiling done by the customs, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi Airport was intercepted at the green channel.
"During the checking, three capsules of gold in compound form weighing 873.98 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," officials said.
The accused has been identified as Abdul Saleem, a native of Malappuram district.
In the second case, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi Airport by flight 6E 1735 was intercepted at the green channel.
"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1158.55 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," officials said.
ALSO READ:
"On thorough checking, gold in paste form weighing 636.85 grams hidden in under garments were also recovered from the accused, " they added.
The accused has been identified as Saheer, a native of Malappuram.
"Further investigation is underway in both cases," officials added.
The study identified the western diet-induced microbial and metabolic contributors to liver disease
The quake was at a depth of 2km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km
Immediacy of need for an American envoy in India wins over party divides in Senate as Republicans break rank to vote for controversial Biden nominee, ratified by a 52-42 result
Work opens up new avenues in reproductive biology and fertility research for animals and people, experts say, raising the distant possibility of doing the same for humans
New study finds sea ice quickly lost more than half its thickness 15 years ago, becoming weaker, more prone to melting and less likely to recover
Family members wait outside the mine wrapped in woollen ponchos against the cold, desperate for news of their loved ones
Webb's infrared eyes observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light-years away