UAE-India flight: Officials seize gold worth over Dh171,000 from woman who concealed it in her body

Officials termed it future oriented and supporting growth of the country
A woman travelling from Sharjah to India was intercepted at Delhi Airport, where officials seized gold worth Rs3,841,180 (Dh171,572.82) from her.
The gold was in the form of three oval-shaped capsules of gold paste, which were concealed inside her body. They weighed 770.18g.
Officials said that the "goods were voluntarily ejected" before the gold was seized.
Last month, a passenger tried to smuggle 2kg of gold in compound form from Kuwait, and was arrested at Kerala’s Cochin International Airport. The gold was worth Rs8.5 million (Dh385,562).
ALSO READ:
Officials termed it future oriented and supporting growth of the country
Magnate's net worth had halved to $61 billion by Friday, after last week's report
Combined market cap of Adani Group's listed units has collapsed by more than $120 billion
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969
Value of transactions totalled more than Dh9 billion
Initiative seeks to find innovative solutions to challenges in the healthcare and transportation sectors
Traders were expecting losses at the Wall Street open
Payback on investment took place after less than six months