UAE-India flight: Officials seize gold worth over Dh171,000 from woman who concealed it in her body

A woman travelling from Sharjah to India was intercepted at Delhi Airport, where officials seized gold worth Rs3,841,180 (Dh171,572.82) from her.

The gold was in the form of three oval-shaped capsules of gold paste, which were concealed inside her body. They weighed 770.18g.

Officials said that the "goods were voluntarily ejected" before the gold was seized.

Last month, a passenger tried to smuggle 2kg of gold in compound form from Kuwait, and was arrested at Kerala’s Cochin International Airport. The gold was worth Rs8.5 million (Dh385,562).

